Holiday Travelers Stuck At LAX Due To Flight Delays

December 22, 2016 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Flight Delays, LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Holiday travelers who are trying to get out of Los Angeles International Airport may have to wait a little longer than expected.

Flight delays began Wednesday evening, and continued overnight.

CBS2’s Greg Mills reported more than 200,000 passengers are expected to travel through LAX Thursday.

According to Mills, all Southwest flights appear to remain scheduled on time.

Other airlines, such as Delta, are facing major delays.

According to airport police, 22 arrivals and 33 departures have been cancelled. Seventy-eight arrivals and 96 departures have been delayed at this time.

Authorities said the delays are not weather-related.

Airport officials have urged travelers to check with their airlines before arriving to LAX.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
Video Interviews
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live