Alan Thicke Died Of Ruptured Aorta

December 22, 2016 10:09 AM
Filed Under: alan thicke

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – Actor Alan Thicke died at age 69 of a ruptured aorta, according to the official death certificate released Wednesday.

Thicke collapsed while playing pickup hockey Dec. 13 at the Pickwick Gardens ice skating rink in Burbank. Entertainment Tonight reports ee was rushed to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, where, according to his death certificate, a median sternotomy was performed, in which an incision is made in the sternum to provide access to the heart and lungs.

Thicke did not survive the procedure and passed away that same afternoon, ET said. His cause of death was determined by a doctor and no autopsy was performed. Thicke’s aorta ruptured about three hours after it first developed a tear, the death certificate states. The aorta is the main artery that carries blood from the heart to other parts of the body.

He was buried Monday in Santa Barbara. Tanya Thicke recalled her “beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family” in a statement Tuesday.

“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” she wrote.

