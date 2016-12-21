The Weeknd Performs Intimate L.A. Concert For Fans and Vevo

By Adam Bookbinder

Roughly 1,000 of The Weeknd’s biggest fans recently had the opportunity to see him perform an intimate concert for Vevo, the all-premium music video and entertainment platform.

The special Vevo Presents concert took place Saturday, December 17 at the LA Hangar Studios, located in the heart of Los Angeles.

Fans got to hear music from The Weeknd’s latest album, Starboy, and got a special surprise when Kendrick Lamar was his special guest during “Sidewalks.”

Watch the full concert below: