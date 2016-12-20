The WAVE Is Your Soundtrack For Christmas

As you get together with family and friends this Christmas, The WAVE will be your soundtrack for all your celebrations.

Beginning at 6pm Christmas Eve, we’ll be playing all your favorite WAVE Christmas music, commercial free!

Starting at midnight on Christmas day until 9am, gather your family around the TV and tune in to KCAL9 for the 13th Annual Yule Log, a warm, crackling fireplace display set to ten continuous hours of seasonal Christmas music provided by The WAVE.

From 9-11am don’t miss a special Dave Koz Christmas Show, followed by a return to all your favorite WAVE Christmas music through midnight, commercial free!

Brought to you by Your Southern California Chevy Dealers. It’s the Chevy Red Tag Sales Event! Visit your Southern California Chevy Dealer for holiday deals that are sure to please.

Merry Christmas from all of us at 94.7 The WAVE!