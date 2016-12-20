“The King & I” at The Hollywood Pantages Engages Thoroughly

How I look forward to seeing a musical at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre in downtown Los Angeles! It brings me right back to my 23 years in New York City–such is the caliber of the productions and the energy of the audience. Even Lou Ferrigno (aka “The Incredible Hulk”) looked pumped up on the red carpet for the singular allure of this wonderful musical.

Experiencing the Lincoln Center Theatre production of “The King & I”–direct from Broadway– on opening night offered up a refreshing splash of talent and sensory sensations. It had me at “curtain.” Sitting there in the moments before the show, I just took in the glorious sheen of the colors of Thailand shimmering off the majestic curtain and allowed them to transport me directly to Bangkok. The first notes of Oscar & Hammerstein’s soaring score from the impressive orchestra under the direction of Gerald Steichen sealed the deal. I was all in.

But then came the costumes!! Sheer brilliance in a cavalcade of color and texture and luminosity. Oh, my. Then, unfolding like an orchid came the songs from the exquisite score, hitting the sentimental notes exactly as I’d hoped, starting with “Getting To Know You” performed with a superb sweetness by Laura Michelle Kelly as “Anna” and a dozen silk-clad children and royal wives–stealing my heart completely and sending tears of happiness down my cheeks.

Both Laura Michelle Kelly and Jose’ Llana as “The King of Siam” drew robust applause before they’d sung a note, based on their former roles in prior productions–and they both lived up to and surpassed our expectations. The chemistry was in full bloom from jump street–as was the humor. I hadn’t remembered the book being as funny as it was poignant. But in their capable hands, the the lines were delivered with pepper and ease in the most effortless fashion. And the audience ate it up in kind.

Jose’ Llana’s eye-rolls at some of the progressive things “Anna” was trying to teach the royal children were worth the price of admission alone. Not to mention his powerful “Is A Puzzlement” which garnered a roar of approval upon its final notes. And Michael Yeargan’s ingenious sets (including thousands of dripping orchids spilling from the ceiling) and Catherine Zuber’s astounding costuming delivered eye candy of the highest caliber.

The story line follows British school-teacher Anna Leonowens as she and her son travel to Bangkok at the King of Siam’s request to teach his dozens of royal children a “scientific” and modern curriculum…hoping to prove to the western world that Siam was no barbaric backwater country in critical need of British rule.

Special kudos to Christopher Gattelli for his tone-perfect choreography: in turns exuberant, sly, and un-apologetically romantic. I heard many in the audience audibly swoon during “Shall We Dance” and during the ballet presentation of “The Small House of Uncle Thomas” Uncle Tom’s Cabin as imagined by the royal Thai players, which featured a tour-de-force performance by Lamae Caparas as escaped slave “Eliza.”

As far as vocal prowess, this cast has it in spades. The two principals are ridiculously gifted, and leave it all on the boards. The agony of a king caught between the world he knows and the world that’s emerging feels as real as it ever gets in the musical form. How he sustains his superb vocal quality throughout the 2 hour show while shouting many of his lines is a “puzzlement” indeed.

Joan Almedilla as Lady Thiang is also a standout and must be commended for her commanding and moving rendition of “Something Wonderful” had us grabbing our neighbors by the forearms as we leaned forward to catch each gorgeous phrase.

It’s easy to see why “King” is the winner of four 2015 Tony Awards including “Best Musical Revival” and why tickets are flying out of the box office at a record pace. If I were to have but a single quibble, it’s that my favorite song from this amazing score, “I Have Dreamed” was, in my humble opinion, performed way too fast. It might have been better served and had more impact as a lush, yearning ballad between star-crossed lovers.

As my friend and I were exiting the theatre, we ran into a friend and her 12 year old son, whose eyes were dancing. I know this kid. He, who often requests to leave musicals at intermission, said he wished this one could have lasted longer! He absolutely loved it, and so will you.

But hurry—“The King And I” is only running through January 21st…so you only have a month to take it in. It’s the perfect way to put a silken bow on 2016 and dance into the new year with pleasure and joy, et cetera, et cetera.

