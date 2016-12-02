The WAVE’s Love Affair Concert 2017

December 2, 2016 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Altalantic Starr, Barbara Lynn, Color Me Badd, GQ, Heatwave, Love Affair, Patti Drew, The Delfonics, The Fuzz, The Impressions, The Moments

love affair 2016 full The WAVEs Love Affair Concert 2017

UPDATE: Until 7:00 am, Tuesday, February 7th, all tickets for The WAVE’s Love Affair will be $35 inclusive of all venue & ticketmaster fees!

The WAVE’s Love Affair Concert is coming to The Theatre at Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30pm.

To win your tickets, just be caller number 9 to 1-800-520-WAVE (9283) when we tell you to call in to win!

Performing at The WAVE’s Love Affair Concert will be:

The Delfonics

Atlantic Starr

Heatwave

GQ

The Moments

Color Me Badd

The Fuzz

The Impressions

Barbara Lynn

Special Guest the Legendary Patti Drew

