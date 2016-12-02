The WAVE’s Love Affair Concert 2017

UPDATE: Until 7:00 am, Tuesday, February 7th, all tickets for The WAVE’s Love Affair will be $35 inclusive of all venue & ticketmaster fees!

The WAVE’s Love Affair Concert is coming to The Theatre at Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30pm.

To win your tickets, just be caller number 9 to 1-800-520-WAVE (9283) when we tell you to call in to win!

Performing at The WAVE’s Love Affair Concert will be:

The Delfonics

Atlantic Starr

Heatwave

GQ

The Moments

Color Me Badd

The Fuzz

The Impressions

Barbara Lynn

Special Guest the Legendary Patti Drew