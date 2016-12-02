The WAVE’s Love Affair Concert 2017

UPDATE: Until 7:00 am, Tuesday, February 7th, all tickets for The WAVE’s Love Affair will be $35 inclusive of all venue & ticketmaster fees!
The WAVE’s Love Affair Concert is coming to The Theatre at Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30pm.
To win your tickets, just be caller number 9 to 1-800-520-WAVE (9283) when we tell you to call in to win!
Performing at The WAVE’s Love Affair Concert will be:
The Delfonics
Atlantic Starr
Heatwave
GQ
The Moments
Color Me Badd
The Fuzz
The Impressions
Barbara Lynn
Special Guest the Legendary Patti Drew