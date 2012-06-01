Poll: Should Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son Keep His Scholarship To UCLA?

Many students and locals are crying foul over an awarded football scholarship to the son of hip hop star Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Justin, giving him a free ride at UCLA.
Eyebrows were raised after the aspiring cornerback star was given a full scholarship when his father is worth nearly a half billion dollars. Many students feel that based on tuition hikes and the economy, Combs shouldn’t get a scholarship worth an estimate $54,000 because he can easily pay his own way through school.
We want to know what you think. Should Diddy’s son Justin keep his free ride to UCLA or have to pay for tuition?
Combs graduated with a 3.75 GPA from a New York Prep school and has impressed football recruiters with his athletic skills.
“Unlike need-based scholarships, athletic scholarships are awarded to students strictly on the basis of their athletic and academic ability, and not on a student’s financial need. Athletic scholarships, such as those awarded to football or basketball players, do not rely on state funds,” said UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez in a statement.
We want to know your thoughts…does Diddy’s son deserve the scholarship or should he have to pay for his tuition?
For more on the story, visit CBSLA.com.
One Comment
He certainly isn’t the first rich person’s child to have gone to school on a full scholarship. He should not be punished for his father’s success. This young man will have to earn his place in life through his own knowledge and skill.
Thank You Michele.
This young man earned this scholarship on his own. He should keep it as proof that where there is a will there is a way to succeed in life. Just because you are born with a silver spoon in your mouth doesn’t mean you have to rely on daddy or mommy’s money. His daddy should make a considerable donation in return and be proud of his son.
He earned it! Diddy could donate a free ride to a needy kid with the funds he would have used for his son.
I agree with that….since Puffy has the money and would have spent it on his son if need be..help someone else…single parent household or something like that.
I think he should get a scholarship, especially if he earned it. Just because of who his dad is does not exempt him from any other student. You never know what P. Diddy is teaching him, this could be a lesson for everyone else that no matter what background you come from you still have to work hard and never stop learning or let ANYONE stop you from accomplishing your goal.
AMEN!!!
Justin Combs deserves every bit of that scholarship, his Dad did not take the test to get his grades, his Dad did not play football to get him that Football Scholarship, Justin did that all on his own. So he deserves every bit of that Scholarship, I am happy for you Justin.
Yes, Justin has earned his scholarship. Congrats!!!! Now it is left up to he and his parents to make the decision whether he should used the scholarship himself or give it to another student! Not society!!!!!
The choice to accept the scholarship should be up to the recipient, he/she should not be made to turn it down . He/she earned it he/she deserves it regardless of who his/her patents are .
He earned it honestly. BUT…perhaps in order to counter any negatives and since he can afford to do so — how about if P-Diddy helps the UCLA students whom we’ve heard about who are “starving” and can’t afford to eat. He could hand out DIRECTLY TO THESE STUDENTS grocery store gift cards or fast-food gift cards so they are able to eat. They can always find a place to sleep but it’s hard to focus on your school work when you’re hungry. I’ll bet that would counter all the flack his son is getting over getting this scholarship. Again, he should be sure any gifts are handed directly to the students who need it.
Unfortunately this scholarship is only being challenged by people that see Justin’s father if famous. This would not be an issue if Justin’s dad were a producer, or a doctor or even if he (like one of our past president’s kids) got a scholarship. It is unjust to consider that because a persons parents can pay for something that that should negate the hard work and effort put in by that person to give the award away to persons who did not work for it. Our society punishes the wrong people. Let this young man keep his scholarship and those that want to contribute to another cause do so, he worked for it.
Yes…..I do believe he earned it…but when you have the means to support your child, IF in turn your child is blessed with skills to get a free ride HELP SOMEONE who is not anyway you can!!!