Poll: Should Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son Keep His Scholarship To UCLA?

Many students and locals are crying foul over an awarded football scholarship to the son of hip hop star Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Justin, giving him a free ride at UCLA.

Eyebrows were raised after the aspiring cornerback star was given a full scholarship when his father is worth nearly a half billion dollars. Many students feel that based on tuition hikes and the economy, Combs shouldn’t get a scholarship worth an estimate $54,000 because he can easily pay his own way through school.

Combs graduated with a 3.75 GPA from a New York Prep school and has impressed football recruiters with his athletic skills.

“Unlike need-based scholarships, athletic scholarships are awarded to students strictly on the basis of their athletic and academic ability, and not on a student’s financial need. Athletic scholarships, such as those awarded to football or basketball players, do not rely on state funds,” said UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez in a statement.

