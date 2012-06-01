Paul McCartney, Elton John & More To Help Queen Elizabeth II Ring In Diamond Jubilee Celebration

Details of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace have been announced. Paul McCartney and Elton John head up the list of performers for Concert for the Queen, A Diamond Jubilee Celebration, which will air next Tuesday on ABC.

The two-hour special — that also features Stevie Wonder, Tom Jones and Annie Lennox — will be taped the previous night in front of Buckingham Palace in London and marks 60 years of Queen Elizabeth II being on the throne. The concert special will include interviews with all the headlining performers.

If the Queen, who will be 86 by the time of the concert, recognizes some of the names, it will be because many of them performed at her golden jubilee concert in the palace grounds 10 years ago, when the band Queen’s guitarist Brian May kicked things off with a rock version of “God Save the Queen” from the roof.

The concert will take place in front of the palace, with the stage around the Victoria Monument and raised seating for up to 20,000 people. The organizers hope that up to 500,000 people pack St. James’s, Green Parks and the Mall in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the show or to watch on the giant screens.

