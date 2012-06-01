Deborah Howell’s No-Stress Quote of the Day

June 1, 2012 10:30 AM
I ran across this quote and it was a day-changer.  After reading it, I counted my blessings on both fingers and vowed to remain grateful until the sun sets.  And then to hopefully get up tomorrow and feel grateful all over again.

Gratitude is something of which none of us can give too much.  For on the smiles, the thanks we give, our little gestures of appreciation, our neighbors build their philosophy of life.”

–A. J. Cronin

  1. lpinney says:
    June 1, 2012 at 12:01 pm

    I am grateful for all the wonderful people in my life, and friends to be. Thoughtfulness and kindness paid forward is returned ten fold. A simple kind gesture can have a much bigger impact than one may realize.

    1. Deborah Howell, Afternoon Host, "The No Stress Express" says:
      June 1, 2012 at 5:27 pm

      Well said, Lee Pinney! I hope some of these kind gestures come your way this weekend. 🙂

