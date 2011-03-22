The E Family Cause A Raucous Good Time On Banging New Album Now And Forever

Imagine growing up in a family where music boomed through the house day and night and people you didn’t know came and went as they pleased to your home. For Peter and Shelia Escovedo, that was their childhood reality growing up with their legendary musician father, [lastfm link_type=”artist_info”]Pete Escovedo[/lastfm].

[photogallerylink id=34016 align=left]

Transforming into successful musicians in their own right, the fiery miss [lastfm link_type=”artist_info”]Sheila E.[/lastfm] and her brother Peter couldn’t let their father retire from music without collaborating together as a family. The result is a phenomenal new album titled Now and Forever, which features outstanding artists like [lastfm link_type=”artist_info”]Gloria Estefan[/lastfm], [lastfm link_type=”artist_info”]Joss Stone[/lastfm], [lastfm link_type=”artist_info”]Raphael Saadiq[/lastfm], [lastfm link_type=”artist_info”]George Duke[/lastfm] and [lastfm link_type=”artist_info”]Earth, Wind & Fire[/lastfm].

Well, the whole family stopped by The WAVE studios with Pat & Kim to detail what it was like recording together as a family and the rowdy experience of growing up in a household of percussionists was like. Plus, Sheila E. hints at a possible reunion with her longtime touring partner, [lastfm link_type=”artist_info”]Prince[/lastfm].



Before letting their father commit to retirement, Sheila E. and her brother Peter Michael got together with their father Peter to write and record a new album as The E Family. The new percussive-rich release Now and Forever features many heavy hitters in music that promises to help ignite the party where ever it’s played!

Listen to the exciting interview with The E Family and how this musical family came together on the smash hit Now and Forever!

The Escovedos look back at growing up together in a musical family:

The E Family talk about their first experience writing together as a family:

The E Family on performing with other artists on Now & Forever:

The E Family’s bucket list, not being scandalous enough for a reality show and Sheila E’s foundation work with Elevate Hope: