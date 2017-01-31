Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: 'I'm Hoping that I Can Bring People Together'She opens up about her upcoming performance on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'

Ed Sheeran on Keeping 'Shape of You'He almost gave it to Rihanna, but thought that a Van Morrison reference in the song wouldn't work. Now, he's reconsidering that.

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Unite for Duets Album"We've always written well together," McVie said about Buckingham.

2 Members Of Tower Of Power Struck By Train In Jack London SquareTwo members of famed Bay Area R&B group Tower of Power were hit by a train as they walked across tracks before a scheduled gig .

Lada Gaga will Not Play Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story'"When you’re going to do a show like 'Versace,' it’s a five-month commitment," creator Ryan Murphy said.

Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled After Protests from Family and FansParis said she was “incredibly offended” when she saw the trailer for the episode of the Sky Arts program Urban Myths, and because of her disdain the network has pulled the show