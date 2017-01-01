Latest Features

Most-Searched Super Bowl Foods In Every StateSome of the results may surprise you!
WATCH: Miss Netherlands Dances To Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'During rehearsals for Miss Universe, Miss Netherlands decided to spice things up with an impromptu dance routine.
Unique Valentine's Day Gifts In Los AngelesWe’ve rounded up some of the best unique Valentine’s Day gifts available around the city. Each store offers not only something special for your loved one.
Watch Sting and James Corden Compete in Singing Waiter BattleThe competition escalates, ending with a one-man band complete with accordion, losing to a full band and gospel choir delivering “Every Breath You Take.”
Adam Levine to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of FameThe dedication celebration for Levine will take place Feb. 10 in Los Angeles and will be live-streamed.
The History of Black History MonthDiscover the history of Black History Month.
Pat Prescott Talks to Tony Rock About 'The Game of Dating' And MoreComedian and actor Tony Rock stopped by the morning show today to talk about his new job hosting the TV One game show “The Game Of Dating” which premieres on the network tonight.
Leo Stallworth and Greg Mack Present a Benefit ConcertGreg Mack along with Leo Stallworth, reporter of KABC-TV 7 proudly present a Benefit Concert with 100% of the proceeds going to the family of Sergeant Steve Owen and the High Desert Fallen Heroes Fund.
Bruno Mars Should Definitely Lead the GRAMMYs' Prince TributeHe'd be the right pop star for the job.
Beyoncé Should Win the Best Rock Performance GRAMMY"Don't Hurt Yourself" is a furious, raging, rock performance. Some of the other nominees are barely rock - with all due respect.
Justin Timberlake to Appear in Super Bowl Ad for Low Calorie DrinkForget snifters of brandy or other luxurious liquors, Timberlake is living large on Bai.
Rihanna Appears in New 'Bates Motel' Trailer as Infamous Marion CraneIt's the latest addition to Ri Ri's acting projects.

Win Tickets to R. Kelly at the Novo February 16Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see R. Kelly at the Novo on February 16th!
Win a Copy of Tyler Perry's 'Boo! A Medea Halloween' and 'Madea on the Run' on Blu-rayEnter to win 'Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween' and 'Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run' on Blu-ray.
Online Contest: Harlem Globetrotters L.A. Games VoucherEnter to win a voucher good for a pair of tickets to one of the Harlem Globetrotters’ upcoming Los Angeles area games.
