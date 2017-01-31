Making WAVES For Black History Month: Pamela Wiley, Ph.DPamela Wiley, Ph.D. is the President of the Los Angeles Speech and Language Therapy Center, Inc. and the founder of The Wiley Center.

Making WAVES For Black History Month: Dean Helen WilliamsHelen Easterling Williams has served two decades in higher education leadership and was appointed Dean of the Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology in June of 2014.

Making WAVES For Black History Month: Faye WashingtonAs President & CEO of the YWCA Greater Los Angeles, Faye Washington is a rainmaker in the world of non-profit.

The History of Black History MonthDiscover the history of Black History Month.

Pat Prescott Talks to Tony Rock About 'The Game of Dating' And MoreComedian and actor Tony Rock stopped by the morning show today to talk about his new job hosting the TV One game show “The Game Of Dating” which premieres on the network tonight.

Leo Stallworth and Greg Mack Present a Benefit ConcertGreg Mack along with Leo Stallworth, reporter of KABC-TV 7 proudly present a Benefit Concert with 100% of the proceeds going to the family of Sergeant Steve Owen and the High Desert Fallen Heroes Fund.