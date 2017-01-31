Latest Features

A Simple Gesture From A Compassionate Cop.A simple gesture from a compassionate cop in Chicago is getting a lot of attention.
Buzz Aldrin And Bill Nye Walk The Catwalk!What do they have to do with fashion?
A Military Dad Surprises Daughter For Valentines DayThis family has been apart for more than a year but the dad surprised his daughters in a big way!
11 Year-Old Girl Scout Is Brutally Honest About Cookies She SellsA little 11 year old girl scout in New Jersey is brutally honest about the cookies she sells!
Enjoy a $15,000 Dinner at Disneyland's New Restaurant 21 RoyalDisneyland’s brand new hidden restaurant 21 Royal offers a new exclusive private dinner that will cost you an enchanting $15,000.
'Motown: The Musical' Now At The Pantages TheaterMusic lovers have a scant 2 weeks or less to catch "Motown: The Musical" at the glorious Pantages Theater in Hollywood.

Shows Updates

Making WAVES For Black History Month: Pamela Wiley, Ph.DPamela Wiley, Ph.D. is the President of the Los Angeles Speech and Language Therapy Center, Inc. and the founder of The Wiley Center.
Making WAVES For Black History Month: Dean Helen WilliamsHelen Easterling Williams has served two decades in higher education leadership and was appointed Dean of the Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology in June of 2014.
Making WAVES For Black History Month: Faye WashingtonAs President & CEO of the YWCA Greater Los Angeles, Faye Washington is a rainmaker in the world of non-profit.
The History of Black History MonthDiscover the history of Black History Month.
Pat Prescott Talks to Tony Rock About 'The Game of Dating' And MoreComedian and actor Tony Rock stopped by the morning show today to talk about his new job hosting the TV One game show “The Game Of Dating” which premieres on the network tonight.
Leo Stallworth and Greg Mack Present a Benefit ConcertGreg Mack along with Leo Stallworth, reporter of KABC-TV 7 proudly present a Benefit Concert with 100% of the proceeds going to the family of Sergeant Steve Owen and the High Desert Fallen Heroes Fund.

Music News

Ed Sheeran on Bruce Springsteen's Influence on 'Castle on the Hill'"The River" was an influence on one of Sheeran's new songs.
Albert Einstein Covers Lady Gaga in Super Bowl AdMother Monster's "Bad Romance" makes an unexpected appearance at the Super Bowl.
Michael Bublé Shares Update on Son's Cancer Treatment'As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love,' he wrote.
Steven Tyler Auctions 265mph Super Car for CharityThe highest bid brought in $800,000 for the philanthropic initiative.
Zayn Malik Drops Acoustic Version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'Malik strips down his collaboration with Taylor Swift.
Lin-Manuel Miranda on Trump's Immigration Ban, 'Deeply Un-American'Miranda continues to encourage citizens to keep fighting back, suggesting they use his lyrics as their verbal weapons.

Contests

Win Tickets to R. Kelly at the Novo February 16Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see R. Kelly at the Novo on February 16th!
Win a Copy of Tyler Perry's 'Boo! A Medea Halloween' and 'Madea on the Run' on Blu-rayEnter to win 'Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween' and 'Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run' on Blu-ray.
94.7 The WAVE Generic On-Air & Online Contest Rules

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live