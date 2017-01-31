Latest Features

Beloved TV Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died, her longtime representative announced Wednesday.
Where To Get Valentine's Day Flowers In Los AngelesIf you're looking to express your true feelings with beautiful flowers, shop these best picks for flower local shops that will help you find the best options for you!
Bruno Mars to Perform at GRAMMYsMars joins a star-studded lineup which includes Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.
Recap: LIVE From 'The New Edition Story' Red Carpet PremiereWe were at the Red Carpet for the 'The New Edition Story' last night. Here's the recap!
See The Full List Of 2017 Oscar NominationsThe critically-acclaimed 'La La Land' earned a whopping 14 nods, tying the record with Titanic and All About Eve.
Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for OscarsJT will face Hamilton creator Lin-Manual Miranda, nominated for, "How Far I'll Go," his contribution to the Moana soundtrack.

An Adventure Awaits: An RV Getaway to Joshua Tree National Park (In a Thor Gemini 23TB)Few places in the nation offer a more diverse landscape than California for vacation getaways. If you've not yet done so there is perhaps no better way to experience the golden state, and especially to enjoy Joshua Tree National Park, than in a motor coach.
Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic CoverHeroine America Chavez gets the Bey treatment.
Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.
WikiHow Apologizes for Offensive 'White' Beyoncé and Obama Post"When we saw the whitewashed image of Obama, Jay Z & Beyoncé, we were disgusted & ashamed," tweeted the WikiHow account.

