Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Best Florists For Valentine's Day Flowers In Orange CountyThis Valentine's Day, get your loved one a floral arrangement they'll always remember with these best florists for Valentine's Day flowers in OC.
Beloved TV Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died, her longtime representative announced Wednesday.
Where To Get Valentine's Day Flowers In Los AngelesIf you're looking to express your true feelings with beautiful flowers, shop these best picks for flower local shops that will help you find the best options for you!
Bruno Mars to Perform at GRAMMYsMars joins a star-studded lineup which includes Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.
Recap: LIVE From 'The New Edition Story' Red Carpet PremiereWe were at the Red Carpet for the 'The New Edition Story' last night. Here's the recap!

Deborah Howell's No-Stress Quote of the Day
An Adventure Awaits: An RV Getaway to Joshua Tree National Park (In a Thor Gemini 23TB)Few places in the nation offer a more diverse landscape than California for vacation getaways. If you've not yet done so there is perhaps no better way to experience the golden state, and especially to enjoy Joshua Tree National Park, than in a motor coach.

Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
John Legend, Celine Dion, and More to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Elton John Brings 'The Devil Wears Prada' to BroadwayJohn has previously composed music for Broadway productions of 'The Lion King' and 'Aida' among others.
Your Dog Loves This MusicA new study by the Scottish SPCA sheds light on canine musical preference.
Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Covers Tears For Fears' 'Mad World'The Tears For Fears cover is heavily inspired by the acclaimed 2001 Michael Andrews and Gary Jules version from the 'Donnie Darko' soundtrack.

Online Contest: Harlem Globetrotters L.A. Games VoucherEnter to win a voucher good for a pair of tickets to one of the Harlem Globetrotters’ upcoming Los Angeles area games.
