15 Most Memorable L.A. Locations Featured In ‘La La Land’"La La Land," which has captivated audiences around the world, features some of Los Angeles' top attractions throughout its storyline.
Bill Dudley’s Top 12 Movies of 2016: Movies 12-72016 was a very good year for film.
Five Unusual Facts You Should Know About Friday The 13thIt’s said to be the unluckiest day of the year, and when Friday The 13th strikes, many take extra caution on this day.
US Mint Debuts First Gold Coin With Lady Liberty Depicted As Black WomanFor the first time in 225 years, the U.S Mint has printed a gold coin that portrays Lady Liberty as an African-American woman.
Weekend Events To Honor Legacy Of Martin Luther King Jr.Slain civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered this weekend with a variety of celebrations.
Chewbacca Actor Helps Star Wars Fan Get Lifesaving Lung TransplantKathlyn Chassey says she owes her life to Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca.

Deborah Howell's No-Stress Quote of the Day
Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: 'I'm Hoping that I Can Bring People Together'She opens up about her upcoming performance on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
Ed Sheeran on Keeping 'Shape of You'He almost gave it to Rihanna, but thought that a Van Morrison reference in the song wouldn't work. Now, he's reconsidering that.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Unite for Duets Album"We've always written well together," McVie said about Buckingham.
2 Members Of Tower Of Power Struck By Train In Jack London SquareTwo members of famed Bay Area R&B group Tower of Power were hit by a train as they walked across tracks before a scheduled gig .
Lada Gaga will Not Play Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story'"When you’re going to do a show like 'Versace,' it’s a five-month commitment," creator Ryan Murphy said.
Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled After Protests from Family and FansParis said she was “incredibly offended” when she saw the trailer for the episode of the Sky Arts program Urban Myths, and because of her disdain the network has pulled the show

12 Things You Didn't Know About In-N-Out
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

