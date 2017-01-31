Latest Features

Adele Will Perform at the GRAMMYsThis year's diverse performer lineup includes Metallica, John Legend and a duet between Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
John Mayer Reveals Motivation for 'The Search for Everything Wave One'"My starting point is, 'I want to leave the Earth as a writer,'" he said. "I wasn't interested in doing anything I've done before, and I wanted to stoke the fire of abstraction and just start punching hard," he said.
Common Addresses Women's Health at Gig for Planned Parenthood'Women should be able to have access to healthcare to be able to get what they need.”
Solange, Esperanza Spalding Deliver at Peace BallSolange delivered a set that included the 'A Seat at the Table' cuts “Weary,” “Cranes in the Sky,” “Mad,” and “Don’t Touch My Hair.”
Listen to John Mayer's EP 'The Search For Everything Wave One'“My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come,” he tweeted.
An Adventure Awaits: Sun-Sational Fun in the Desert- A Hip New Palm SpringsSunny warm days, mild desert breezes gently kissing the skin coupled with friendly smiles from locals are the banners of welcome to the new downtown Palm Springs

Shows Updates

Deborah Howell's No-Stress Quote of the Day
Deborah Howell's No-Stress Quote of the Day
An Adventure Awaits: Sun-Sational Fun in the Desert- A Hip New Palm SpringsSunny warm days, mild desert breezes gently kissing the skin coupled with friendly smiles from locals are the banners of welcome to the new downtown Palm Springs
Morris Day and The Time to Perform at the Saban TheaterTickets are still available.
Winners List For The People’s Choice AwardsEllen DeGeneres became the most decorated artist in the 47-year history of the awards, winning three more for a lifetime total of 20.
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Faces Criticism Following Video ReleaseThe organization is investigating whether a frightened dog was forced into churning water.

Music News

Adele Will Perform at the GRAMMYsThis year's diverse performer lineup includes Metallica, John Legend and a duet between Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
John Mayer Reveals Motivation for 'The Search for Everything Wave One'"My starting point is, 'I want to leave the Earth as a writer,'" he said. "I wasn't interested in doing anything I've done before, and I wanted to stoke the fire of abstraction and just start punching hard," he said.
Jackie Evancho Prepares for Her Big Inaguration GigEvancho has faced backlash from LGBTQ activists over her decision to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Solange, Esperanza Spalding Deliver at Peace BallSolange delivered a set that included the 'A Seat at the Table' cuts “Weary,” “Cranes in the Sky,” “Mad,” and “Don’t Touch My Hair.”
Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said.
Listen to John Mayer's EP 'The Search For Everything Wave One'“My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come,” he tweeted.

Contests

94.7 The WAVE Generic On-Air & Online Contest Rules

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live